Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara.

Highlights 2 terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces at Machil in Kupwara district

Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara

The identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained, said police

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) at Machil in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday (September 25).

Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara.

"Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained," police said.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from them.

ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

ALSO READ: J-K: Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in Srinagar encounter

Latest India News