J-K: Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in Srinagar encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A search is still on to nab other militants.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two Jammu and Kashmir terrorists of Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate, were killed in an encounter on Wednesday, police said. According to cops, the terrorists were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza, they said.

Based on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora under the Nowgam police station area, a police official said. During the operation, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces. The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, he said.

In a tweet, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Killed #terrorists were affiliated with #terror outfit AGuH & identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad @ Abu Hamza. They were involved in a recent #terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama."

Also Read: Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Latest India News