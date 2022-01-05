Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. J&K: Snow clearance operations underway in Bandipora.

Highlights Roads have been covered with thick layer of snow in main market of Dawar Gurez

Snowfall, low visibility hit air travel to and from Kashmir, according to officials

Kashmir valley is currently under grip of 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan'

Snow-clearing operations are underway in the main market of Dawar Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district today.

The roads have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process, using heavy machinery such as JCB.

The snowfall and low visibility hit air travel to and from Kashmir, according to officials.

Poor visibility causes delays in flight operations to and from Srinagar airport, its director said. The continuous snowfall and poor visibility also resulted in 42 cancellations yesterday (January 4) across all airlines: Srinagar airport.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

