Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi: AIIMS cancels the remaining part of winter vacation (Jan 5 to 10), asks faculty to join duty 'with immediate effect'
  • BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says he has tested positive for COVID-19
  • DCGI's SEC to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Snowfall in Kashmir, rain in Jammu division

Snowfall in Kashmir, rain in Jammu division

"We have already issued an advisory about moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir division and rain in the Jammu division. Inclement weather is expected to continue till January 9 (forenoon)", an official of the MeT department said.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Srinagar Published on: January 04, 2022 12:01 IST
kashmir snowfall
Image Source : PTI

Light to moderate snowfall in parts of Kashmir 

Light to moderate snowfall occurred in Kashmir on Tuesday while rain lashed the Jammu division as the weather office forecast inclement weather in J&K and Ladakh till January 9.

"We have already issued an advisory about moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir division and rain in the Jammu division.

"Inclement weather is expected to continue till January 9 (forenoon)", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.2, and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Dras town of Ladakh region had minus 7.5, Leh minus 6.1, and Kargil minus 9.0 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 11.8, Katra 10.3, Batote 2.6, Banihal 1.4, and Bhaderwah 3.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

View In Pics: As Gulmarg, Sonamarg receive snowfall, tourists witness a winter wonderland

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News