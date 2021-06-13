Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Relaxations announced in Jammu and Kashmir - What's allowed

A number of relaxations were announced in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The administration said that the guidelines on COVID-19 containment notified on May 29, will continue to remain in force till further orders.

According to the government, relaxation in curbs will be allowed in eight districts -- Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora -- on significant improvements.

The order said that all government and private offices can function without restrictions, subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior.

The wholesale trade of liquor shall continue to be permitted to operate on five days in a week, except Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

Meanwhile, standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on all days in a week, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Barbershops, salons, and parlors are permitted to open on all days, except Saturdays and Sundays.

