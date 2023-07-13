J-K: NIA raids five places in Pulwama, Shopian in terror conspiracy case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIA raids five places in J-K

NIA raids: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at five locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian on Thursday (July 13) in connection with a terror conspiracy case, officials said.

“As part of its ongoing investigations in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist conspiracy case, the NIA conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations,” an NIA spokesman said.

According to the officials, some newly-floated outfits, including The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, were found issuing threats of carrying out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir through social media.

The NIA raided five locations in Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama.

NIA raids cadres of new outfits

Raids were also conducted at the premises of sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely TRF, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

According to the officials, these outfits are associated with various banned Pakistan-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

Various digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data were recovered during the searches, the spokesperson said.

The NIA had registered a suo motu case on June 21, 2022, to probe the involvement of the cadres and OGWs of the various outfits in spreading terror related activities and violence in J-K.

These cadres and workers have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition, officials said.

The NIA said its investigations have revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

The terror conspiracy relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

The organisations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence, by radicalizing local youths and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in the Union territory, the agency said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | NIA raids 5 places in South Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

ALSO READ | Manipur: NIA files charge sheet against three people for extortion activities

Latest India News