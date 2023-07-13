Manipur: NIA files charge sheet against three people for extortion activities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency team members

In a case of extortion committed in Manipur by members of banned terror organisations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three individuals, one of whom is a national of Myanmar. The People's Revolutionary Army, KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak), and UNLF (United National Liberation Front) were all named in the charge sheet, which was filed in the NIA Special Court in Imphal.

Suraj Jasiwal, 33, of Manipur, Deepak Sharma, 38, alias Khinmaung, and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei, 38, both of Manipur, have been identified as the accused. They have been accused in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Deepak, who hails from Myanmar, has additionally been charged under the Outsiders Act.

Further, as per the NIA, the denounced had been bringing and collecting funds in a bid to work with and further the activities of these terrorist organisations. So far, investigations have shown that the banned organisations' cadres had been calling people in Imphal and the Valley for money in order to extort them.

The statement read, "These cadres shared bank account details with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same." The NIA enlisted the case suo moto on March 9, last year, according to news agency ANI. In Manipur, extortion cases by militant groups have increased recently.

In separate operations conducted by the state police and the Assam Rifles in March, three suspected militants belonging to various groups were apprehended, and two women arms dealers were also held. Around the same time, Manipur Police likewise nabbed two individuals from the prohibited PREPAK outfit from Sekmaijin Thongam region in Imphal West locale, PTI detailed.

"The secured people were effectively engaged with coercion and doing rebellious exercises in the valley," a police explanation said. From the Heirok Part 2 area of the Thoubal district, two female arms dealers were also taken into custody. In the Assam Rifles and Manipur police teams' joint operation, one 9 mm pistol (a Glock) was also recovered from the women.

