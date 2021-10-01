Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist arrested in Pulwama

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The arrested "categorised" terrorist has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said Sofi is affiliated with the LeT militant group. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rakhama area of Shopian, said Jammu and Kashmir police today.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.

