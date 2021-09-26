Sunday, September 26, 2021
     
Encounter in J&K's Bandipora, two terrorists killed

According to sources, security forces received input that two-three militants are present in a house in the area.  

Srinagar Published on: September 26, 2021 12:23 IST
Two unidentified militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed,” the official said. He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter. The search operation is on in the area, he added.

In August, a Pakistani terrorist named Babar Ali was killed in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora by security forces. 

Also Read: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

 

