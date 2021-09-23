Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Earlier, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in J&K's Shopian, the police said.

Shopian Published on: September 23, 2021 7:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday, the police said. In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Kashwa area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job."Further details are awaited.

Earlier, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.

Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat, who is a shopkeeper by profession and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J&K police read.

(With inputs from ANI)

