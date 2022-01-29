Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
Two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the possession of those apprehended.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2022 8:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

J&K: Indian Army recovers Chinese grenades, pistols in Ganderbal, 3 apprehended

As many as three persons were apprehended by the Indian Army on Friday at the Shuhama area of Hadura in Ganderbal district after two pistols and Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession.

Two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the possession of those apprehended.

Indian Army informed, "Joint mobile vehicle check post was established today at Shuhama, Hadura in Ganderbal district. On being signalled to stop, three persons tried to escape but were apprehended along with two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades."

Further probe into the matter is underway.

