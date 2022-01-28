Punjab: 47 kg heroin, arms and ammunition recovered along Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: 47 kg heroin, arms and ammunition along Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan injured

A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, and the force recovered 47 kg heroin, two pistols and some ammunition, police said.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium have been recovered.

The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

"At about 5.15 am today, BSF jawan observed movement near the fence and fired on the Pakistan smugglers. Pakistan smugglers also retaliated and in the firing, one jawan got injured and is stable now," said BSF in a statement.

The jawan suffered a bullet injury in his head during the exchange of fire between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani smugglers, the SSP said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital.

