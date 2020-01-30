Jamia shooter identified, a resident of Greater Noida

The gun-wielding man, who opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near the Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi, has been identified. The assailant, identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

He is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh.

Gopal is not a student of Jamia Milia Islamia. Before the firing, Gopal went live several times on his Facebook account.

The person who had opened fire had chanted pro-Delhi Police and anti-Jamia slogans. He also shouted "Main Deta Hoon Azaadi" (I will give you freedom) as he opened fire.

According to witnesses, the man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a countrymade pistol at the anti-CAA rally.

"He was shouting 'deta hu tumhe azadi' ('I will give you freedom') and opposed our march. He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.

The injured student, Shadab, was hit by the bullet in his arm and was rushed to Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar and is now being transferred to AIIMS.

The man was later overpowered by protesters and handed over to the police.

