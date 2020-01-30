'Azadi chahiye, yeh loh azadi', he said before firing bullets: Jamia eyewitness narrates

A gun-weilding man opened fire at people protesting the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi this afternoon, causing chaos and panic in the area. Brandishing the gun, the man, identified as Gopal, shouted 'yeh lo azadi (take your freedom), come I'll shoot you' and then fired on the protesters while he stood meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march.

According to witnesses, the man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a countrymade pistol at the anti-CAA rally.

"He was shouting 'deta hu tumhe azadi' ('I will give you freedom') and opposed our march. He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.

The injured student, Shadab, was hit by the bullet in his arm and was rushed to Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar and is now being transferred to AIIMS.

A student of the Jamia Millia Islamia university injured, after a man opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, tries to cross police barricades, to head for a nearby hospital in New Delhi

The man was later overpowered by protesters and handed over to police.

"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, told PTI.

She said her friend, Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".

There was heavy police and media presence when the incident took place.

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university.

Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of "Go back, go back", police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.

