Video shows man brandishing gun in Delhi's Jamia area amid anti-CAA protest march; student injured

BREAKING: Firing during CAA protest march in Jamia; 1 injured

One person was injured after firing was reported at Delhi's Jamia on Thursday. The firing was reported while the students were participating in an anti-CAA protest march in Jamia area of the national capital. According to reports, the person who had opened fire had chanted pro-Delhi Police and anti-Jamia slogans. He also shouted "Azaadi" as he opened fire. The injured person in the incident was identified as a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), from Jamia to Raj Ghat.

Recent media reports said the accused in the firing incident has been detained and interrogations with him are underway. Police are also investigating, as to how, the accused seen in a black jacket, made his way through the protest march with a pistol.

Video shows man brandishing gun in Jamia area of Delhi

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Commenting on the firing incident, an official of the Delhi Police said the incident was sudden and they are investigating the mishappening. There was, however, no word on the condition of the injured student.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to take out the anti-CAA protest march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. After the women protesters announced their proposed march, Delhi Police were alerted to the plan.

Police had conveyed to the march's organisers in clear terms that permission would not be granted due to fears over law and order.

