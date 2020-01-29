Jamia violence: Delhi Police releases photos of 70 people involved in anti-CAA protests

The Delhi Police has released photos of at least 70 people for alleged involvement in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi last month. It was on December 15 last year when Jamia Millia Islamia turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and used force against the students following a violent protest.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the violence during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia University campus. The Delhi Police registered one case at Jamia Nagar police station under IPC sections for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty. Another case was registered at New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections for rioting, arson, unlawful assembly and damage to public property.