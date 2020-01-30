Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
  4. Jamia attacker's Facebook post says he wanted to avenge Chandan Gupta's murder

Jamia University shooting: Gopal or 'Rambhakt Goopal' as he chooses to identify himself on Facebook, appeared to claim on his Facebook wall that he was avenging the death of Chandan Gupta who was killed during Kasganj violence in the year 2018.

New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 16:36 IST

Jamia University shooting: Gopal or 'Rambhakt Goopal' as he chooses to identify himself on Facebook, appeared to claim on his Facebook wall that he was avenging the death of Chandan Gupta who was killed during Kasganj violence in the year 2018. In another of shocking details that have emerged after shooting at Jami Millia Islamia University, the accused Gopal did a Facebook Live as he opened fire at students who were protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Here is one of the Facebook posts Gopal had posted on his wall

India Tv - Jamia shooting

Jamia shooting

Jamia attacker had posted some other posts on his Facebook wall just hours before he carried out the shooting at Jamia Millia Islamia.

India Tv - Jamia shooting

Jamia shooting

