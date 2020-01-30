'Hi PM Modi identify him by his clothes': Owaisi blames BJP for instigating violence

After the shocking incident of firing in Jamia Millia Islamia, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took to Twitter and accused Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of instigating the violence in the varsity.

He tweeted: "Thanks to @ianuragthakur and all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes."

An armed man opened fire at people protesting the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi this afternoon. Before the firing, Gopal went live several times on his Facebook account. He has been taken into custody by Delhi Police and is being questioned.

The man shouted 'yeh lo azadi (take your freedom), come I'll shoot you' and then fired on the protesters while he stood meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march. The student who was injured has been admitted to a hospital.

