ED launches pan-India crackdown on paper leaks, files ECIRs across several states: Sources

New Delhi:

The Central government is taking a tough stand on paper leak cases, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiating a pan-India crackdown. According to top ED sources, the federal agency has registered Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) in several states in connection with paper leak cases, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam (Guwahati), Bihar (Patna), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The agency has taken over the FIRs registered in these states and will investigate the proceeds of crime, money trail and financial transactions linked to the paper leak cases.

ED to probe NEET-UG paper leak case

Sources said the ED is also expected to enter the NEET-UG paper leak case soon. The ED will investigate the proceeds of crime, the money trail, and financial transactions in the paper leak case.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 held on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was scheduled for June 21. The CBI registered its case in the matter, based on a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry.

The government has issued strict directions on paper leak cases, making it clear that the ED will investigate the financial trail irrespective of the state in which a paper leak takes place.

The government's message, according to sources, is that a "my state, your state" approach will not be allowed. Consequently, the ED has registered ECIRs in cases involving paper leaks across states.

ED registers ECIR in examinations conducted by JPSC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). The ECIR was filed a week ago on the basis of the CID FIR lodged in Ranchi.

According to the officials, the agency has initiated a probe into the alleged money trail linked to the examination irregularities. The investigation will examine whether proceeds of crime were generated or routed through financial transactions in connection with the alleged wrongdoing.

The ED is expected to trace the source and movement of funds allegedly linked to examination-related activities. Financial records, bank transactions and other documents may also be examined to identify individuals or entities that may have benefited from the alleged irregularities.

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