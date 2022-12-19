No problem with political criticism but word 'pitai' shouldn't be used for jawans: Jaishankar in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament

S Jaishankar in Parliament: External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Monday said that the government doesn't have any problem with political criticism but it shouldn't disrespect jawans fighting at the border adding that terms like 'pitai' shouldn't have been used for the soldiers.

"We've no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow & respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans," Jaishankar said.

"If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border. If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" Jaishankar further said.

Addressing the Parliament, Jaishankar said, "We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated."

Statements made by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar have come after the recent clash between Indian-Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The opposition has been asking for a discussion on the matter as the Parliament is in session while making claims that the government is scared from China over its notorious activities at the LAC.

Meanwhile, speaking on the allegation of receiving funds from Chinese, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "It's in public domain that money was taken by Rajiv Gandhi foundation. Organisations receive grants from everywhere in this manner. Organisations for which EAM's son works received grants from Chinese Embassy thrice. We didn't level any allegations as that is how funds are raised."

But "what is wrong here? You answer why is PM Modi scared of China? Why does he not open his mouth in front of them? Why does he give them a clean chit and negate the sacrifices of our own jawans & insult them," he said.

