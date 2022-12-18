'Rahul Gandhi love for China has gone far beyond limits', Goa CM Sawant slams RaGa for his contentious remarks

Follow us on Image Source : @DRPRAMODPSAWANT/TWITTER Goa CM Pramod Sawant (FILE)

Amid controversial remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has slammed him and said his "love for China" has gone "far beyond limits". Also, the Goa CM criticised Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his "outrageous" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi's love for China and hate for India's Political Party and our Prime Minister has gone far beyond limits. The Indian Armed Forces are guarding the borders of India with Valour and Courage. The people of India love, respect and support the Armed forces by heart," Sawant said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

Notably, while addressing a presser in Rajasthan during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi had alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and was "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Sawant terms Pakistan a terror-producing nation

In another tweet, Sawant said, "Pakistan Foreign Minister's outrageous remarks are highly condemnable. As India's global footprint increases under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the frustration of a dynast product of a terror-producing nation rises."

On the other hand, the Pakistan minister had made personal remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

