No point in returning to China, I prefer India, says Dalai Lama after Tawang border face-off

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama statement: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday (December 19) said that he has no intentions of returning to China and would prefer to live in India for the rest of his life. He described Kangra as his 'permanent residence'.

When asked for his message to China, in wake of Tawang face-off, Dalai Lama said, "Things improving. In Europe, Africa and Asia - China is more flexible." "But no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra- Pandit Nehru's choice, this is my permanent residence," he said.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959. In 1960 he established his government-in-exile in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

The Dalai Lama's statement has come in the backdrop of heightened tension following clashes between Indian Army jawans and Chinese PLA troops on December 9. A few Indian jawans sustained injuries in the face-off, however, the number of injures was much bigger on the Chinese side, sources said.

ALSO READ: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama conferred Gandhi Mandela Award

In July this year, Beijing criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs. However, India rejected China's criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

The Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is feted worldwide for his advocacy of independence for Tibet and other causes.

ALSO READ: China constructs new military camp near LAC close to Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh - Details

Latest India News