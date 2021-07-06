Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) PM Modi dials Dalai Lama, greets him on his 86th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Dalai Lama to convey greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 86th birthday. The 14th Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," Modi said.

On his 86th birthday on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said he has taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony and is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge. In a virtual address from his residence here, the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.

“Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” said the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso.

“I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” he added.

“Now that it is my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends who have really shown love, respect and trust… I can assure you that I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate,” he said.

The Dalai Lama urged people to practice non-violence and be compassionate towards each other.

“I am committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind -- non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift,” he said.

“I am just one human being. Many people really show they love me. And many people actually love my smile. In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome. Many people really show me genuine friendship,” he said.

