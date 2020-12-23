Image Source : PTI J-K police busts JeM module, 6 terrorist associates arrested (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that it has busted a terror module and arrested six terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The individuals have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Amin Khan, Umer Jabar Dar, Sameer Ahmad Lone and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, all residents of Tral, and Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Awantipora, a police statement said.

The arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in the recent past.

"A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused," the police said.

3 security personnel injured in grenade attack

Three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Duderhama in Ganderbal earlier on Wednesday. All injured personnel were shifted to a local hospital.

"Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today," Khalil Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, said.

Latest India News