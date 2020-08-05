JaiShreeRam, #RamMandir trends on Twitter as Ayodhya set to witness beginning of construction of Ram Temple

Image Source : PTI Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamMandir. Visuals from Saryu GStreets decorated with flowers on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, at Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya,

Ayodhya will witness today its historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the grand big Ram Mandir in the temple town, an event that will take place with Diwali-like celebrations to mark the moment as dreams of millions of Indians is coming true.

Ahead of the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple today, #JaiShreeRam, #RamMandir have already started trending on Twitter. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple will begin around 12 pm with PM Modi is expected to lay the first brick -- Silver brick -- of the Ram Mandir at 12:30 pm.

Over 170 people have been invited for the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya town which has been decked up to witness a never seen experience before. Speaking to India TV, the people of Ayodhya said that it feels like Diwali has arrived early in Ayodhya as people lit up earthen lamp (diyas) outside their home while the entire town has been illuminated to mark the historic event.

On Tuesday, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said it is a historic and emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.

In a statement, he said it is his belief that the Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none to truly usher in "Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance".

"I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," he said.

