Jahangirpuri clash: Women, children pelted stones from rooftops, says injured cop | India TV Exclusive

Injured Delhi Police SI Exclusive Interview: Miscreants started pelting stones at the procession. Some were holding swords while others were carrying sticks, Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medha Lal, who got injured in the violence, told India TV on Sunday in an exclusive conversation, soon after he was discharged from the hospital.

Medha Lal, who sustained bullet injuries during violence at Jahangirpuri said that bullets were fired from the C-Block side of the area during the violence.

"Women and children were pelting stones from the rooftops," added Lal. The police officer denied having any knowledge of the man who fired bullet at him and the reasons reasons that led to the argument between the two sides. "Around 8-10 rounds were fired at Kushal Chowk," he told India TV.

Lal further said, "The other two processions before this particular one were peaceful but clashes erupted during the third procession." "When they reached a mosque, an argument started between two groups. Stone pelting followed but both groups were separated. Not much happened initially. The ones taking out the procession were taken to the G-block side and the ones around the mosque to the C-block side. Stone pelting started from the C-block side and bullets were fired from there too. Later, people came to the C block side with swords. I sustained a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital on PCR," he added.

Lal said that during the violence, people were present in thousands and a lot of police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting that took place. Fourteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order. Following the violence, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

