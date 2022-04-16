Hanuman Jayanti clash: Maintaining peace is Centre's responsibility, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM said maintaining peace is Central government's responsibility.

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal said maintaining peace is Centre's responsibiliy

Clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in the clash

Hours after stone-pelting bweteen two communities in Delhi Janhangirpuri flared up, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal said maintaining peace is the responsibility of Centre. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy told PTI that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year.

"When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said.

"The police deployed with the procession intervened and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting," some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

''The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available," he said.

According to the information so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured, said an official.

In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession.

Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others were hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Latest India News