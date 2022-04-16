Jahangirpuri clash: PFI and Shaheen Bagh gang want to push Delhi into riots again, says Kapil Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kapil Mishra said the attack on the Hanuman Jayanti procession is an act of terror.

Hours after several people, including a police officer was injured in stone-pelting in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said PFI and Shaheen Bagh gang want to push Delhi into riots again.

He added that stone pelting on Hanuman birth anniversary in Delhi's Jahangir Puri is an act of terror. In tweet late on Saturday, the leader said: "The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India. Now, it has become necessary to remove illegal infiltrators from the country by checking the papers of each of them."

Police said some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy said that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year.

''When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said.

"The police personnel deployed with the procession intervened and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting, some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment."

'''The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available," he said.

According to information received so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured, said an official.

Special Commissioner, Law and Order (Zone 1), Deependra Pathak, told PTI: "There is peace and tranquillity. We are communicating with the people. We have requested them to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours."

Talking about the security arrangements in Jahangirpuri, he said, "We (deployed police personnel) are in adequate numbers, and we have contained the situation."

More than 5-6 police personnel are injured and according to latest information, only one civilian was hurt, Pathak said, adding that the injured have been mainly taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Asked about what led to the violence, he said: "It is a matter of investigation. We are investigating it."

Condemning the violence and terming it "unfortunate", Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that those behind this incident will not be spared, according to officials.

Taking stock of the situation along with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, he appealed to people to maintain peace and restrain, and cooperate with police in maintaining law and order, a senior official said.

The Lt Governor has also asked Asthana to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas and localities in Delhi, and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

