From Delhi riots to Hanuman Jayanti stone-pelting: How police face the brunt of clashes

A police officer was injured in the stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The stone-pelting between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession has left several people injured. When police tried to defuse the tension, some of them were attacked by the miscreants. This incident, like many others, has raised a subtle question: How safe are the people, who have been given the responsibility to protect us. If we notice closely, in back to back cases of violence or political clashes, police officers have been targeted and have faced the brunt of it all.

Let's look at some of the cases:

Delhi riots: Two cops dead

Two police officers, who were in the frontlines to contain the Delhi riots, lost their lives in the clash. It was termed 'worst since partition' by a Delhi court. The clash in north-east Delhi was a fatal example of communal violence that left 53 people dead and more than 200 others injured.

Khargone violence: SP injured in riot

Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary suffered bullet injuries in his left leg while controlling riot in Khargone town, triggered by stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession. The officer is recuperating at home after spending some time in hospital. Khargone is currently under a curfew.

Farmer's protest: Over 300 cops were injured in violence

On January 26, 2021, a group of farmers deviated from their assigned route and broke through barriers, using tractors and clashed with cops in several parts of New Delhi. Over 300 cops were injured after being brutally attacked by agitating farmers on the eve of Republic Day. Delhi Police had registered 25 FIRs in connection with the violence and lodged complaints under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. After clashing with the cops, the mob entered the Red Fort and hoisted their flag.

Hanuman Jayanti procession attacked: One police officer injured

One police officer was injured in an incident of stone pelting between two communities during a Hanuman Janmotsav procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Several people were also injured in the clash. The injured were moved to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital from Jahangirpuri for treatment.

