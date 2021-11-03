Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
J&K: BSF personnel celebrate Diwali with locals in RS Pura, near international border

Constable Randeep Singh said to ANI, "It is the love of this nation due to which we are able to celebrate Diwali here. We hope that a great atmosphere prevails in a country. It will lead to progress. People here are my family."

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 6:42 IST
Diwali 2021
Image Source : ANI

BSF personnel, locals celebrated Diwali in RS Pura area of J&K

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Diwali with locals near the international border in RS Pura area of Jammu on Tuesday.  These BSF jawans are away from their families and have committed themselves to the task of protecting the nation's borders. Still, it does not stop them from celebrating their festivals at the border, which they call their 'home'. 

"Diwali is a festival of happiness. BSF is celebrating Diwali with school children, people from civil administration, public representatives like a family. It feels really good. We are away from our actual homes, but this place is also our home. We do our duty here 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year and we celebrate our festivals here. We are committed to protecting our borders, our jawans are doing our duty well so that our countrymen can celebrate their festivals. Happy Diwali to everyone," said Surjeet Singh, DIG, BSF.

- With ANI inputs 

