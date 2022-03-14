Chhattisgarh: ITBP official martyred, head constable injured in Naxal blast in Narayanpur district

Monday, March 14, 2022
     
The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Raipur Updated on: March 14, 2022 11:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

An ITBP official lost his life in a Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, reported PTI. A head constable has been injured in the attack, the police informed.

The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said. The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

