Chhattisgarh: ITBP official martyred, head constable injured in Naxal blast in Narayanpur district

An ITBP official lost his life in a Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, reported PTI. A head constable has been injured in the attack, the police informed.

The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said. The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.

