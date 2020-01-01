ISRO admit card 2020 for scientist, engineer post released: How to download, marking pattern, key instructions

Representational image

ISRO admit card 2020: Admit card for the forthcoming exam conducted to recruit scientist/engineer for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been released. The exam will be conducted on January 12, 2020.

The exam will be conducted in different slots such as Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science Engineering, Civil, Electrical and Refrigeration and Air conditioning.

Admit cards will be sent to all the registered candidates on their registered email ids. Aspirants can download the admit card once it is mailed to them. It can also be downloaded from ISRO's official website — isro.gov.in.

Key instructions for candidates before appearing at exam centre

Download the admit card, take a print out and paste a passport size colour photo on it. This will be required at the exam venue as the candidate will have to show it before entering the exam centre.

Candidates are required to carry an NOC (No objection Certificate) if they are working in Central/State govt/Public sector undertakings.

Appearing candidates are also requested to carry their mark sheets which they have mentioned in the application form. Duplicates can work, originals need not required.

A candidate may face rejection if information in declarations made in the application form is not found correct.

Candidates must reach the exam hall at least an hour before.

Electronics such as logarithm table, digital diary, mobile phone, calculators, laptops are strictly prohibited.

Marking pattern

The exam will be of 90 minutes. A correct answer will carry 3 marks and a wrong answer will let the candidate lose one mark.

ALSO READ: JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released; Check how to download NTA JEE Mains January hall ticket

ALSO READ: 2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief K Sivan