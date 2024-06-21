International Yoga Day 2024: Indian Navy officials performs Yoga at INS VIkramaditya | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Indian Navy officials perform Yoga at INS Vikramaditya

The officials of the Indian Navy observed International Yoga Day on Friday and performed various asanas on the INS Vikramaditya. The year marks the decennial anniversary of International Yoga Day.

In its press release, the Indian Navy emphasised the importance of Yoga in the overall well-being of its personnel. The Indian Navy said that it has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years, bolstering its capabilities and strategic reach. These advancements and subsequent capabilities have ensured the Indian Navy’s readiness to address emerging maritime challenges and assert its role as a blue water navy. Focusing on the core strength of the Indian Navy, i.e., high motivation, discipline and well-training, the Navy stated that its officials sail onboard ships and submarines at sea for extended durations in challenging conditions. This leads to physical and mental stress, which gets compounded due to the prolonged separation from their families during operational deployments. Additionally, there the personnel often lack luxury of open space for physical fitness activities. In such a condition Yoga, with its minimal space requirement, is easy to practice and offers mental and physical robustness. ​It added that yoga offers substantial benefits for the physical fitness of naval personnel along with mental stress reduction, enhancing their overall performance and readiness.

Integration of Yoga in Indian Navy

Highlighting the course of integration of Yoga in Naval forces, the Indian Navy stated that ​it has progressively integrated yoga into its training and daily routines, recognising its benefits for physical fitness, mental resilience and stress management. This integration began in the late 20th century and gained further momentum with the global recognition of yoga’s advantages. Formal yoga programs, regular training sessions and workshops are conducted at naval bases and on ships.

Indian Navy leveraging Yoga as soft power

Meanwhile, the release also stated that ​the Indian Navy leverages Yoga as a soft power by promoting cultural diplomacy and spreading the Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” towards enabling healthy international relations. The Indian Navy conducts yoga sessions and workshops during port visits and joint exercises with foreign navies, including MILAN, MALABAR etc. With this, the Indian Navy has been showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and fostering goodwill. These activities create opportunities for naval personnel from different counties to engage in mutual cultural exchange, strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation. Additionally, the celebration of International Yoga Day on naval ships and bases worldwide highlights India’s commitment to global peace and well-being.

