International Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel perform Yoga on icy heights | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/ ANI (SCREENGRAB) Indian Army personnel peformig Yoga at high altitudes

On International Yoga Day on June 21, the officials of the Indian Army performed Yoga at the snow cladded high altitudes at the northern front. The 10th International Yoga Day is being celebrated worldwide today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society". This theme highlights the importance of yoga not only for individual well-being but also for fostering a sense of community and social harmony. In 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to host an event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the shores of Dal Lake. Attendance is anticipated to exceed 3,000 to 4,000 participants.

Benefits of Yoga

It is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day.

Besides, several youths demonstrated different Yoga 'asanas' (poses) under the guidance of Yoga Guru Ramdev at an event here in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of International Yoga Day. Ramdev said that Yoga existed for centuries and they were spreading it among the common people. He also praised PM Modi for proposing the International Day for Yoga at the United Nations and said that it generated awareness and respect for Yoga.