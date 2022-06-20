International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru, ministers to participate from 75 places

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi performs yoga at ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ organised at the Purana Qila by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India

International Yoga Day 2022: International Yoga Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday. June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. As India marks its 75th year of Independence, the International Yoga Day celebration will be an even more special event this year with grand celebrations. Yoga day celebrations will be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the exercise at Mysore. The yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country.

'Guardian Yoga Ring'

Modi's yoga programme is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring', which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power surpassing boundaries.

As the sun moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on the earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One sun, one earth', the PMO said.

Yoga events at 75,000 places

The BJP will mark the eighth International Yoga Day on Tuesday by organising yoga sessions at 75,000 places across the country.

With COVID-19 stalling any major public event on the yoga day for the last two years, the party has decided to hold the exercise in a big way this year, a BJP spokesman said. BJP president J P Nadda will attend a yoga session in Noida while Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the national capital.

Theme for IDY 2022

The theme for IDY 2022 is Yoga for Humanity. Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the health benefits of yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.

Also Read | Yoga in train: Mumbai local commuters set fitness goals by performing asanas while travelling | PICS

Latest India News