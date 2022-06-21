International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations in Mysuru, says 'Yoga brings peace to our universe'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi performs Yoga asanas

International Yoga Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed Yoga asanas on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day, celebrated across the world. He arrived at Karnataka's Mysuru Palace Ground earlier this morning. Several union ministers and BJP leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others were also present.

Ahead of performing Yoga, he addressed the people who had assembled at the Mysuru Palace. Highlighting the importance of Yoga, he said, "Today, Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."

Watch PM Modi perform Yoga:

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," the Prime Minister further said.

PM Modi also said that Yoga can become a problem-solver for the world. He said millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. Yoga can connect the people and countries, he said.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

