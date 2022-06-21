Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUDARSHANPATTNAIK International Yoga Day 2022: What is the correct way to do Surya namaskar or Sun salutation and its benefits

International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the globe on Tuesday, June 21 this year. While many are performing yoga along with PM Narendra Modi, others are discussing its importance in one's life. Yoga should be started as early as possible but it also is never too late to begin your practice. Making it a part of your routine can help you age gracefully. Not only does yoga help with the physical aspects of your health, but it also aids in mental, emotional, and spiritual development. Among many poses that are performed, the surya namaskar is loved by many. It involves eight different postures that are sequenced in a 12-step flow. Not only does it help in losing weight but also strengthens your back, core, as well as your muscles. Also called the sun salutation, the ideal time to perform it is during sunrise while facing the sun. If you are a beginner, you can start with 3-5 cycles and gradually increase it to 11, 21 and so on.

Just in case you are planning to start practising Surya Namaskar or feeling that you've been doing it wrong all this time, here's the correct way how it should be done!

Yoga poses included in Surya namaskar

Step 1: Prayer Pose (Pranamasana)

Step 2: Raised arms Pose (Hastottanasana)

Step 3: Standing Forward Bend (Hasta Padasana)

Step 4: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 5: Staff Pose (Dandasana)

Step 6: Salute with Eight parts(Ashtanga Namaskar)

Step 7: Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 8: Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Step 9: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 10: Hand to Foot Pose (Hasta Padasana)

Step 11: Raise arm Pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Step 12: Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Stronger back

Stronger Immune system

Radiant skin

Over-all body flexibility

Weight loss

Makes heart and lungs healthy.

Yoga Day: Sudarshan Pattnaik's sand sculpture on surya namaskar

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a seven-foot sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga at a beach in Puri. Using around six tonnes of sand, Pattnaik created the sculpture on the theme of 'Surya Namaskar'. Students of his sand art school joined hands with him to complete another sand art in an area of 3,500 sq ft showing 'Surya Namaskar'.

"I created the sand sculpture of Narendra Modi because he has a big hand in popularising yoga at the international level. We always try to do something different through sand art," Pattnaik said. He also appealed to all to make people aware of "yoga for mental peace".

The Padma Shri awardee sand artist has represented India in more than 65 international sand art championships, winning many prizes.