Clean sweep: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time in a row. Check full list

Rajwada in Indore/File Image

In a clean sweep, Indore became India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. The rankings were announced as part of the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday. Bhopal came second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot stood second in second quarter results (July-September). The third position in the cleanliness survey was bagged by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

In the previous cleanliness survey, the second and third spots went to Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and Mysore in Karnataka. The post NDMC area in Delhi, which houses VIPs, ranked fifth.

