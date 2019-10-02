Image Source : PTI Railway cleanliness survey: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura stations bag top honours

Three railway stations in Rajasthan bagged top honours in the railways cleanliness survey unveiled by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura were the top three ranking railway stations among 720 stations.

Andheri, Virar and Naigaon railway stations were the top three among 109 suburban stations.

North Western Railway followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway are the top three railway zones.

Railways have been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations annually since 2016. This year the survey was expanded to include 720 stations and suburban stations were also included for the first time.

Evaluation of green efforts have been added to the report.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways announces major relief to passengers, removes flexi-fare from Humsafar Express

ALSO READ | Train to Malgudi: Indian Railways makes RK Narayan's station a reality

ALSO READ | Indian Railways to eliminate manned level crossings in 4 years