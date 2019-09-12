Train to Malgudi: RK Narayan's fictional railway station to be reality soon

If you are an Indian kid who grew up in the 90's, at least once in your life you must have felt like going to Malgudi to meet Swami. Though Swami might be a fictional character placed in the fictional land of Malgudi, it is possible to take a trip to the town.

What author R.K. Narayan created in 'Malgudi Days' may have been just a fictional place, with no proper geo-tagged location, but the place had a magical real-ness to it.

The Arisamala railway station in Shivamogga district of Karnataka is all set to be renamed as 'Malgudi' railway station.

During the eighties and nineties, countless were glued to their TV sets when the series was being played on Doordarshan. The now-iconic jingle of the series, created by L Vaidyanathan echoed in the households of many.

In addition, a 'Malgudi days' museum is also being constructed near the present railway station, which was featured as 'Malgudi railway station' in the series.

Artist John Devaraj, who is in charge of the project, is making sure to leave no stone unturned to bring alive the fictional station of Malgudi.

"I am trying to recreate Malgudi right here, the way it was created, trying to incorporate all the elements that went into the creation of Malgudi," said John Devaraj.

The television series, directed by Shankar Nag, gained worldwide recognition for its gripping plot and interesting enactment of its characters by some of the most celebrated Indian actors including the late Girish Karnad.

The project is being funded jointly South-Western railways and local Shivamogga Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

(With ANI inputs)