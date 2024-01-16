IndiGo, Mumbai Airport get show cause notices after passengers seen eating on tarmac

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI The show cause notices have been issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport went viral on social media. The development comes after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials at midnight on Monday, January 15.

The notices require responses by Tuesday (January 16) and stipulate that if replies are not received within the specified timeframe, enforcement action, including financial penalties, will be initiated.

