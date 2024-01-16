Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
IndiGo, Mumbai Airport get show cause notices after passengers seen eating on tarmac

The Aviation Ministry issued notices after the video of passengers sitting in groups and eating meals on the runway of the Mumbai Airport went viral on social media. This comes a day after an IndiGo pilot was manhandled by a passenger after a Goa-bound flight got delayed by more than 10 hours.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 13:13 IST
Image Source : ANI/PTI The show cause notices have been issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport went viral on social media. The development comes after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials at midnight on Monday, January 15. 

The notices require responses by Tuesday (January 16) and stipulate that if replies are not received within the specified timeframe, enforcement action, including financial penalties, will be initiated.

This is a developing copy. More details to be added. 

