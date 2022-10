Follow us on Image Source : ANI MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Indian student stabbing in Australia: India on Friday said that it expects Australia to take Indian student stabbing incident 'seriously.' A 28-year-old Indian student has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, authorities said. The incident took place on October 6 (Thursday) at about 10:30 pm, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Latest India News