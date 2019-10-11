Indian Railways spent ₹ 22,000 to trap one rodent on train

Indian Railways has been facing rat menace for quite a few years, which has affected its quality of service provided for its passengers.

Recently, an RTI report has revealed that Railways has spent a whopping amount of ₹ 5.89 crore in the past three years, to track rodents on board. The average amount comes to approximately ₹ 22,300 per rat.

The Chennai division office of Indian Railways responded to an RTI filed on July 17, stating that from May 2016 to April 2019, they have spent ₹ 5.89 crore in the process of trapping rodents.

The authorities have been facing the menace since past few years and they have tried various measures to tackle the problem.

The division further stated that in the period of one year, from 2018 to 2019, the authorities have caught at least 2,636 rats, out of which 1,715 were trapped from Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu Junction, Tambaram, Jolarpettai Junction. Further, 921 rats were caught from the railway coaching centre.

