Rat onboard delays Air India flight in Delhi

​A rat has apparently delayed an Air India flight which was scheduled to take off from Delhi. Adva Vilchinski, a verified Twitter user, reported the incident on her profile.

New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2019 17:40 IST
A rat has apparently delayed an Air India flight which was scheduled to take off from Delhi. 

Adva Vilchinski, a verified Twitter user, reported the incident on her profile. 

"I think someone in @airindiain doesn't want me to leave #India. Well... a responsible passanger reported on a mouse in the airplane, so our flight is delayed... More time in #Delhi for me," she said in her post. 

No immediate information was available on the status of the flight. 

Earlier in 2017, Air India flight from Delhi to San Fransisco was delayed by over nine hours for the same reason. A rodent was spotted on the plane. So, the flight had to be fumigated before the passengers could board. 

