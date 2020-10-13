Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains. Details inside

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

The Railways Ministry has approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. This comes a few days after Railways announced to resume services of 39 pairs of AC special trains in the coming days. The Indian Railways is resuming towards pre-COVID train-table in a phased manner as the country also exists from the coronavirus lockdown.

Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains | What we know

The 392 (196 pairs) of festival special trains will be operated between October 20 to November 30, 2020.

The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.

List of 39 AC special trains announced earlier whose services will commence in coming days

Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly

AC trains with chair-car only

Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week

Last week, Railways said it was planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season. The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.

