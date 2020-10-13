Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains. Details inside

The Railways Ministry has approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. This comes a few days after Railways announced to resume services of 39 pairs of AC special trains in the coming days. The Indian Railways is resuming towards pre-COVID train-table in a phased manner as the country also exists from the coronavirus lockdown.
Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains | What we know
- The 392 (196 pairs) of festival special trains will be operated between October 20 to November 30, 2020.
- The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.
List of 39 AC special trains announced earlier whose services will commence in coming days
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly
- Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly
- Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
- Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
- New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily
- Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
- Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
- Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
- Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
- Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
- Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week
- Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
- Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week
- Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week
- Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily
- Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly
AC trains with chair-car only
- Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday
- Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday
- Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily
- Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week
Last week, Railways said it was planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season. The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.
