Indian-origin family's murder in California: Punjab CM Mann urges Jaishankar for high-level probe

Indian-origin family's murder in California: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar high-level probe in killing of four Sikh family members in California. All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, were found dead in an orchard, authorities said on Wednesday.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Mann said, "Got the news of the killing of four Indians including an eight-month old child in California,"adding, "

"Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter."

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the death of four family members. He urged EAM to take up the issue of safety and security of Indians with the US authorities concerned.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi, out of the building into a truck.

