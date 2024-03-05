India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts BJP-led NDA's massive victory in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The BJP-led NDA is likely to win 12 seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll has predicted. The Opposition Congress and AIUDF are projected to lag behind in the contest with both of them shown to win 1 seat each, according to the Opinion Poll.

The BJP may secure 10 seats while its allies AGP and UPPL are shown to win 1 seat each in the Poll.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats in total.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 9 seats, Congress 3 seats, AIUDF 1 seat, and Independent 1 seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 7 seats, Congress, 3 seats, AIUDF 3 seats, and Independent 1 seat.

