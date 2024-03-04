India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts 60 seats for I.N.D.I.A bloc, 38 for BJP-led NDA out of 130 in South

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc may win 60 seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA may win 38 out of a total 130 Lok Sabha seats in the Southern states, including Puducherry, if elections are held now, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Other parties including YSR Congress, TDP, AIADMK, BRS, AIMIM may win the remaining 32 seats, says the survey. Details of the opinion poll were telecast on India TV on Monday (March 4).

Tamil Nadu

The survey predicts, in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 30, NDA may win 5 and AIADMK may win 4 seats out of a total of 39 seats.

Party-wise, DMK may win 20 seats, AIADMK and BJP may win four seats each, Congress may win six seats, PMK may win one seat, and Others may win four seats.

Puducherry

The lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat may go to BJP with the support of All India NR Congress, says the survey.

Region-wise projections:

Chennai Total 6 (I.N.D.I.A 5, AIADMK 1), North Tamil Nadu Total 7 (I.N.D.I.A 6, NDA 1), West Tamil Nadu Total 9 (I.N.D.I.A 6, NDA 2, AIADMK 1), South Tamil Nadu Total 10 (I.N.D.I.A 7, NDA 2, AIADMK 1), Cauvery Delta Total 7 (I.N.D.I.A 6, AIADMK 1).

In Tamil Nadu, I.N.D.I.A includes DMK, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML and other smaller parties. NDA includes BJP, PMK and other smaller parties.

Karnataka

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, BJP may win 22, its alliance partner Janata Dal(S) may win 2 and Congress may win 4 out of a total of 28 seats, says the survey.

Region-wise projections:

North Karnataka Total 11 (NDA 9, I.N.D.I.A 2), Coastal Karnataka Total 3 (NDA 3), Southern Karnataka Total 9 (NDA 8, I.N.D.I.A 1), Bengaluru Total 5 (NDA 4, I.N.D.I.A 1).

Andhra Pradesh

In YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh, the ruling party YSRCP may win 15 seats and Telugu Desam Party may win 10 out of a total of 25 seats, says the opinion poll.

Region-wise projections:

Lower Andhra Total 8 (TDP 4, YSRCP 4), Rayalaseema Total 7 (YSRCP 5, TDP 2). Upper Andhra Total 10 (YSRCP 6, TDP 4).

Telangana

In Congress-ruled Telangana, Congress may win nine seats, BJP may win five seats, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may win only two seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM may win only one seat, says the survey.

Region-wise projections:

Greater Hyderabad Total 4 (BJP 1, BRS 1, Congress 1, AIMIM 1), Lower Telangana Total 6 (Congress 4, BJP 1, BRS 1), Upper Telangana Total 7 (Congress 4, BJP 3)

Kerala

In Left Democratic Front-ruled Kerala, I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 17 seats and BJP may win remaining three out of a total of 20 seats. Congress-led UDF may win 11 seats and CPI(M)-led LDF may win six seats, says the survey. In this state, the I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, LDF and UDF are at loggerheads.

LDF includes CPI-M, CPI and other smaller parties. UDF includes Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and other parties. NDA includes BJP and other smaller parties.

Region-wise projections:

Malabar region Total 7 (UDF 5, LDF 2), Cochin region Total 6 (LDF 3, UDF 3), Travancore Region Total 7 (NDA 3, UDF 3, LDF 1).

The opinion poll was conducted in all 130 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry between February 5 and 23.

