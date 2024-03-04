Monday, March 04, 2024
     
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA or I.N.DI.A, who has upper hand in the South region in Lok Sabha polls? | LIVE

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: The BJP, which is aiming to win 370 seats on its own, is facing a formidable Opposition alliance in the sourthern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 16:43 IST
India TV CNX Opinion poll, BJP, Congress, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The BJP has set a target to win 370 seats on its own and over 400 seats for the NDA in the upcoming general elections. While the BJP has been able to get a firm hold of the northern states in the recent past, the party has struggled to do the same in the southern part of the country electorally. Will the BJP be able to find a strong feet in the South, including in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala? Or will the Opposition's grand alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' be able to restrict the saffron party from increasing its seats in the region? To get a sense of the same, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to get the pulse of the public to predict how many seats will the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc (Congress, DMK, Left parties) get. Follow for LIVE updates here...

 

Live updates :India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Alliances in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Karnataka: Alliances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka, the Congress party joined hands with the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Kerala: Alliances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala, the Congress was leading the United Democratic Front (UDF) comprising the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Kerala Congress (Mani) against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and the Kerala Congress (Thomas).

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Tamil Nadu: Alliances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was in alliance with the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Kongunadu Makkal Desia KatchI (KMDK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). 

    The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) and the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT).

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What were the results of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Tamil Nadu?

    Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

    Total Seats: 39

    DMK: 24
    Congress: 08
    CPM: 02
    CPI: 02
    AIADMK: 01
    VCK: 01
    IUML: 01
    BJP: 00
    PMK: 00

    Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

    AIADMK: 37
    BJP: 01
    PMK: 01
    DMK: 00
    Congress: 00

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What were the results of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Kerala?

    Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

    Total Seats: 20

    Congress: 15
    IUML: 02
    KCM: 01
    RSP: 01
    CPM: 01
    BJP: 00

    Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

    Congress: 08
    CPM: 05
    IUML: 02
    Independents: 02
    CPI: 01
    KCM: 01
    RSP: 01
    BJP: 00

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What were the results of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Andhra Pradesh?

    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

    Total Seats: 25

    YSRCP: 22
    TDP: 03
    Congress: 00
    BJP: 00

    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

    TDP: 15
    YSRCP: 08
    BJP:  02
    Congress: 00

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What were the results of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Karnataka?

    Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

    Total Seats: 28

    BJP: 25
    Congress: 01
    JDS: 01
    Independent: 01

    Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

    BJP:  17
    Congress: 09
    JDS: 02

  • Mar 04, 2024 4:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What were the results of Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Telangana?

    Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

    Total Seats: 17

    TRS (BRS now): 09
    BJP: 04
    Congress: 03
    AIMIM: 01

    Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

    TRS: 11
    Congress: 02
    BJP: 01
    AIMIM: 01
    TDP: 01
    YSRCP: 01

