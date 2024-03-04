India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA or I.N.DI.A, who has upper hand in the South region in Lok Sabha polls? | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The BJP has set a target to win 370 seats on its own and over 400 seats for the NDA in the upcoming general elections. While the BJP has been able to get a firm hold of the northern states in the recent past, the party has struggled to do the same in the southern part of the country electorally. Will the BJP be able to find a strong feet in the South, including in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala? Or will the Opposition's grand alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' be able to restrict the saffron party from increasing its seats in the region? To get a sense of the same, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to get the pulse of the public to predict how many seats will the NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc (Congress, DMK, Left parties) get. Follow for LIVE updates here...