Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. BJP-JDS set to sweep Karnataka, Congress may win 4 seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

The BJP and JDS are contesting in alliance with each other in the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA is likely to sweep Karnataka, as per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bengaluru Updated on: March 04, 2024 18:36 IST
Siddaramaiah, and HD Deve Gowda with BJP Karnataka
Image Source : PTI Siddaramaiah, and HD Deve Gowda with BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 22 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls while its ally JDS may win 2 seats, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Monday (March 4). The BJP had won 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time, the party is contesting in alliance with the JDS. Congress, which is in power in the state and had swept last year’s Assembly polls, is projected to win just four seats.

The NDA, in total, may win 24 seats, while Congress is projected to win 4 seats.

Congress had swept the Assembly elections in 2023 and formed a majority government in the state, however, the party is shown to be lagging behind in the Lok Sabha race.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

Total Seats: 28

BJP: 25

Congress: 01

JDS: 01

Independent: 01

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

BJP:  17

Congress: 09

JDS: 02

What does the Opinion Poll say about other states?

The Opinion Poll predicted that the BJP is likely to gain some ground in Telangana where the party is projected to win 5 seats.

BJP: 05

BRS: 02

Congress: 09

AIMIM: 01

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK may win 20 seats, whereas the BJP is likely to take big leap.

Tamil Nadu+Puducherry Total Seats: 40

DMK: 20

Congress: 06

BJP: 05

AIADMK: 04

Others: 05

